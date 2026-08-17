Brais Mendez headshot

Brais Mendez News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Mendez had four shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.

Mendez replaced Chase Adams at halftime Saturday with his side down 2-1, and while he did not manage to pull off the comeback it was still a very productive day for the Columbus newcomer. He recorded four shots and four crosses, though he failed to record a shot on target or an accurate cross. However, he created four chances in his 45 minutes of action, an impressive mark for only one half of the match. He's clearly brought a spark to the Crew since joining, and he'll hope to make an even bigger impact once he inevitably joins the starting XI.

Brais Mendez
Columbus Crew
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