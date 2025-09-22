Mendez returned to the team after recovering from a broken nose that made him miss the last game before the international break and was one of the best players on the pitch despite being on the losing side. The attacker used a classy curly finish to draw things level at 1-1 in the 13th minute and then kept leading the offense the rest of the way. This was just the second start of the season for Mendez, but it shouldn't take much for him to become an undisputed first choice if he keeps playing like this.