Brais Mendez News: Scores second in 2-0 win

Mendez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Levante.

Mendez came off the bench with 26 minutes to go in the game and scored the second goal, which helped secure the match. This was his sixth goal of the season, having also provided two assists. The goal came from his only shot on target of the game. This was also his first goal since late January when he also scored coming off the bench.