Brais Mendez headshot

Brais Mendez News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Mendez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Mendez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will be forced to sit out Saturday's showdown against Mallorca due to suspension. The midfielder has been a steady presence in the starting XI for the Basques all season long, so his absence creates a real opening in the middle of the park. Expect Carlos Soler to step into a bigger role, while Yangel Herrera is also in line for an uptick in minutes as the midfield rotation adjusts for that clash.

Brais Mendez
Real Sociedad
