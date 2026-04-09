Brajan Gruda Injury: Late call Saturday
Gruda (strain) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach, according to coach Ole Werner. "Gruda is gradually increasing his intensity after adductor issues and is expected to rejoin team training tomorrow. A possible appearance Saturday will be decided after the final training session."
Gruda is expected to rejoin the squad Friday and will be tested to determine if he is fit for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach. The versatile forward had recorded two goals and one assist in the match prior to the injury and could push for a starting spot if available, with the ability to feature both as a winger and in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brajan Gruda See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2194 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2194 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2097 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2097 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Dec. 27106 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brajan Gruda See More