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Brajan Gruda Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gruda (strain) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach, according to coach Ole Werner. "Gruda is gradually increasing his intensity after adductor issues and is expected to rejoin team training tomorrow. A possible appearance Saturday will be decided after the final training session."

Gruda is expected to rejoin the squad Friday and will be tested to determine if he is fit for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach. The versatile forward had recorded two goals and one assist in the match prior to the injury and could push for a starting spot if available, with the ability to feature both as a winger and in midfield.

Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
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