Brajan Gruda Injury: Misses match with muscle problems
Gruda is out for Germany's U21s friendly on Tuesday due to a muscle injury, according to his club.
Gruda is not playing with his national team Tuesday, as the attacker has instead missed out due to some muscle issues. This will likely end his camp as he returns from Leipzig for further assessment, hoping nothing major has appeared. With six starts in their past seven games, the club will want him in for further examination, hoping this is just a scare and he can return Saturday against Bremen.
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