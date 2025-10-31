Gruda has been dealing with a knee issue and will likely miss a third game in a row since the game against Leeds United on Saturday is coming too soon for the attacking midfielder, except a late minute surprise. That said, coach Fabian Hurzeler look optimistic, suggesting Gruda could potentially return for next Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace if everything goes as planned. The attacking midfielder has mainly been a bench option this season and is expected to hold that role once fully back fit for the Seagulls.