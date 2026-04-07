Brajan Gruda headshot

Brajan Gruda Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Gruda (strain) was in individual training Tuesday, according to his club.

Gruda is seeing some progress from a return this week after he suffered a groin injury last week, with the attacker training individually on the lawn. That said, he is still not ready for a return, needing to train with the group first. His club faces Gladbach on Saturday in their next contest, looking unlikely to make the match at the moment.

Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
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