Brajan Gruda headshot

Brajan Gruda News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Gruda had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Leverkusen.

Gruda entered the match at halftime and set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 80th for Leipzig's lone goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since March 20th, which was also his last league start, as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and six crosses over his last three appearances.

Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
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