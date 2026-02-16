Brajan Gruda headshot

Brajan Gruda News: Goal, assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Gruda scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and five chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg.

Gruda scored and assisted Sunday, doing everything to earn the point in a match that Leipzig really should have won. The attacking midfielder already matched his goal contribution total in the Premier League in just his second match back in the Bundesliga. Whether that's related to the system he's playing in or the level of the league, it's a nice sign for Gruda and Leipzig.

Brajan Gruda
RB Leipzig
