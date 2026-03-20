Brajan Gruda News: Involved in three of five goals

Gruda scored two goals and provided an assist while taking three shots (all on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating four chances and making three tackles (winning all three) during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Gruda scored in the 17th and 30th minutes and set up Christoph Baumgartner in the 30th while leading Leipzig in shots, chances created and tackles during the one sided win. The goal involvements were the first since February 15th for the attacker as he's combined for five shots, five chances created and a cross over his last three Bundesliga appearances.