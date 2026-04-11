Brajan Gruda News: On bench Saturday
Gruda (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Monchengladbach.
Gruda rejoined team training Friday after gradually increasing his intensity following adductor issues, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad ahead of the weekend fixture. Coach Ole Werner had left his involvement to be decided after the final training session, and opted to ease the forward back with a bench role rather than throwing him straight in. He had recorded two goals and an assist in the match prior to the injury and will look to make an impact from the substitutes if called upon.
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