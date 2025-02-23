Brajan Gruda News: Provides assist off bench

Gruda assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Southampton.

Gruda made his first appearance in a match since late January, contributing an assist for Jack Hinshelwood's goal just three minutes after coming on. He also set a new season high with three corners in 11 minutes of play. This performance could encourage coach Fabian Hurzeler to give him more playing time off the bench in upcoming games, starting with Bournemouth on Tuesday.