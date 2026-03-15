Branco van den Boomen News: 9 crosses in defeat

van den Boomen recorded nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Nice.

van den Boomen delivered a composed performance in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Nice, helping organize play from midfield while contributing several accurate passes and defensive recoveries, while also recording a season-high three key passes and nine crosses, including five corners. The midfielder has been an important piece since his arrival thanks to his passing quality and role on set pieces, having delivered 34 crosses, including 18 corners, in seven Ligue 1 appearances this season.