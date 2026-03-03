Branco van den Boomen News: Clears illness

van den Boomen has cleared his illness and was back in full team training Monday, according to Ouest France.

van den Boomen was back on the training pitch with the full squad Monday after shaking off the illness that ruled him out of Saturday's showdown with Monaco. The midfield engine is now fully cleared and locked in to regain his spot in the starting XI for this weekend's battle against Nantes. Since arriving in the winter window, he has logged five appearances for Angers, dishing out one assist, whipping in 18 crosses, and carving open defenses with seven key chances created. Following Himad Abdelli's departure, he has taken ownership of the attacking midfield and cemented himself as an automatic name on the team sheet.