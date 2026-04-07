Branco van den Boomen News: Whips in six crosses

van den Boomen generated six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

van den Boomen led the Angers attack Sunday with six crosses (one accurate) but was unable to pick the lock of the defense in a 0-0 stalemate versus Lyon. In addition to creating three chances, the midfielder tracked-back to contribute one tackle (one won), one clearance and two blocks to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Since missing Angers' matchup versus Monaco with an illness, van den Boomen has created 10 chances and contributed to two clean sheets across four appearances (four starts).