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Brandan Craig News: Substitute option versus D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Craig (undisclosed) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with D.C. United.

Craig has avoided an absence after abandoning Wednesday's training session, but his value is significantly reduced as a depth center-back asset. Both Jalen Neal and Brayan Vera will get the nod instead, with Craig's participation depending on whether one of those teammates is given rest at some point in upcoming fixtures.

Brandan Craig
CF Montreal
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