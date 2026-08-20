Brandon Bye Injury: Forced off with injury

Bye (undisclosed) was substituted with an injury during Wednesday's 3-1 win over San Diego, the club posted.

Bye's exit adds further concern to a Portland backline already without Juan Mosquera for the year at right back, leaving the club needing to closely monitor the severity of this latest issue. Bye is expected to be evaluated in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem. Eric Miller is expected to start in his place if Bye is forced to miss any time.