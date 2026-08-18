Brandon Bye News: Assist Sunday
Bye assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.
Bye would find an assist late into Sunday's game, finding Finn Surman in the 85th minute. This marks the defender's second straight game with a goal contribution, as he had a goal in the last match. He is up to four goal contributions on the season, with three coming in their past four games.
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