Brandon Bye headshot

Brandon Bye News: Assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Bye assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Bye would find an assist late into Sunday's game, finding Finn Surman in the 85th minute. This marks the defender's second straight game with a goal contribution, as he had a goal in the last match. He is up to four goal contributions on the season, with three coming in their past four games.

Brandon Bye
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Bye See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 19, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 20
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 20
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 17, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 4
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 4
Author Image
JD Bazzo
March 21, 2019