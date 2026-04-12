Brandon Bye News: Provides assist for winner
Bye assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.
Bye logged the assist on Kevin Kelsy's 96th-minute winner in Saturday's 2-1 home victory over LAFC, whipping in a long, looping delivery to the back post that Kelsy finished off to seal a wild comeback. He also chipped in defensively with three clearances and three tackles, putting together a composed and disciplined full 90 at right-back. The defender held his ground under heavy second-half pressure after Jude Terry's equalizer as Portland dug in and saw the result out.
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