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Brandon Bye News: Provides assist for winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bye assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.

Bye logged the assist on Kevin Kelsy's 96th-minute winner in Saturday's 2-1 home victory over LAFC, whipping in a long, looping delivery to the back post that Kelsy finished off to seal a wild comeback. He also chipped in defensively with three clearances and three tackles, putting together a composed and disciplined full 90 at right-back. The defender held his ground under heavy second-half pressure after Jude Terry's equalizer as Portland dug in and saw the result out.

Brandon Bye
Portland Timbers
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