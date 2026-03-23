Brandon Bye News: Starts again
Bye generated four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.
Bye has now started in all five games this season, solidifying his spot at right-back. He has been decent on both ends thus far, earning seven chances created and 21 crosses in the attack. That said, he has also accounted for two interceptions, nine tackles and 16 clearances in the defense.
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