Brandon Cambridge Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue
Cambridge is out for Saturday's game against Seattle due to a hamstring injury, manager Dean Smith told Carroll R. Walton of The Charlotte Ledger.
Cambridge is expected to add some much-needed depth upfront, but he's not going to be available for this campaign opener. His next chance to play will come against Atlanta United on March 1, though his return will be determined by the severity of his injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now