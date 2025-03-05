Brandon Mechele News: Scores own goal Tuesday

Mechele recorded an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Mechele was in the midst of a strong performance Tuesday, but he made one crucial mistake. With the match tied at 1-1 in the 82nd minute, Mechele tried to clear a Morgan Rogers cross but instead kicked it into the top corner of his own net. It was a brutal moment for him after starting off the match so well. He finished the outing with two tackles, three interceptions and four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. He will look to make up for this mistake Wednesday in the second leg on the road.