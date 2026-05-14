Brandon Servania News: Plays full game
Servania generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Servania recorded 22 passes, along with four tackles, one interception, and one clearance. He has been a consistent presence this campaign, starting 12 of 13 games and already surpassing 1000 minutes played.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Servania See More