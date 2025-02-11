Fantasy Soccer
Brandon Servania News: Signs with D.C.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Servania has signed with D.C. United out of free agency, according to his new club.

Servania has found a new club after leaving Toronto and entering free agency, joining United on a two-year deal with an option for the 2027 season. This comes after only starting in one of his three appearances last season, although he was majorly hindered by injuries, not playing until late August. However, he was a regular starter before the injury and will look to return to that spot with his new club.

