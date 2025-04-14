Brandon Servania News: Three shots in defeat
Servania registered three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Servania started for the third time this season and the first since early March and had a steady outing in central midfield. He contributed on both sides of the ball but did not influence the scoreline while setting a season high with three shots and adding two interceptions and one tackle. He will aim for a greater impact against New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
