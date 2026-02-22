Brandon Vazquez headshot

Brandon Vazquez Injury: Suffered injury setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Vazquez (knee) suffered a set back in his knee injury as his return to play has been delayed, per him via the Verde Nation.

Vazquez' return to the pitch will have to wait a bit longer as he suffered a setback from his knee injury. He has not played since Jun 29, missing half of the 2025 season and is not expected to return until some time in March or April, the earliest. In the meantime, new signing Jayden Nelson will likely the call to start for Austin.

Brandon Vazquez
Austin FC
