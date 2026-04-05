Brandon Vazquez Injury: Three weeks away from returning
Vazquez (knee) is about three weeks away from making a return to the pitch, confirmed head coach Nico Estevez per the WAATV Media.
Vazquez can see a return as soon as this month after suffering a torn ACL back in July. It would be a quick return, having had surgery just nine months ago. However, there is no guarantee a return too soon, pending on how he is able to cope with training and fitness
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