Brandon Vazquez News: Fit again

Vazquez (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Louis.

Vazquez is finally back in action after a torn ACL last season, with the forward an option for the first time since June of last year. It will likely take him some time to get back to match fitness, so a few bench spots in a row could be feasible. However, he is a key forward for the club, with five goals in 19 appearances before his injury last season.