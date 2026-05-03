Brandon Vazquez News: Fit again
Vazquez (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against St. Louis.
Vazquez is finally back in action after a torn ACL last season, with the forward an option for the first time since June of last year. It will likely take him some time to get back to match fitness, so a few bench spots in a row could be feasible. However, he is a key forward for the club, with five goals in 19 appearances before his injury last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Vazquez See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10April 25, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453February 22, 2024
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IIFebruary 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Vazquez See More