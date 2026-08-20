Brandon Vazquez headshot

Brandon Vazquez News: Records assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Vazquez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Vazquez picked up his first assist of the season in the 2-1 win over Austin. Since returning from injury, he's made eight MLS appearances with three starts, contributing that lone assist along with four chances created and six tackles.

Brandon Vazquez
Austin FC
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