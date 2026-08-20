Brandon Vazquez News: Records assists
Vazquez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.
Vazquez picked up his first assist of the season in the 2-1 win over Austin. Since returning from injury, he's made eight MLS appearances with three starts, contributing that lone assist along with four chances created and six tackles.
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