Brandon Vazquez News: Rough day in attack

Vazquez generated four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Portland Timbers.

Vazquez had a performance to forget about against Portland on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the striker had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes, lost the most duels in the match with eight, missed two big chances, and was caught offside twice. Vazquez scored four goals in Liga MX last season, so hopefully he can get back on track against Colorado this Sunday.