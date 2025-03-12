Brandon Vazquez News: Takes five shots against Colorado
Vazquez registered five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.
Vazquez co-led Austin with a season-high five shots and now has 12 in three starts. He also did well on defense with another campaign-best to lead his side in tackles (three). The forward has yet to score so far, after logging four goals in Liga MX in 2024.
