Brandon Vazquez News: Takes five shots against Colorado

Vazquez registered five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.

Vazquez co-led Austin with a season-high five shots and now has 12 in three starts. He also did well on defense with another campaign-best to lead his side in tackles (three). The forward has yet to score so far, after logging four goals in Liga MX in 2024.