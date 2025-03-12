Fantasy Soccer
Brandon Vazquez News: Takes five shots against Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Vazquez registered five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Colorado Rapids.

Vazquez co-led Austin with a season-high five shots and now has 12 in three starts. He also did well on defense with another campaign-best to lead his side in tackles (three). The forward has yet to score so far, after logging four goals in Liga MX in 2024.

