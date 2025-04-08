Brandon Vazquez News: Takes one shot on target

Vazquez recorded two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers.

Vazquez racked up Austin's lone shot on target in this match, and the former Monterrey striker was a regular threat upfront even if the final stat line doesn't reflect that. Vazquez has netted just one goal in seven appearances, but he's racked up multiple shots in five of those seven starts to date.