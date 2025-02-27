Brandon Vazquez News: Takes three shots versus KC

Vazquez had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Vazquez co-led Austin in shots during the match, but could not find the back of the net. He also received his first yellow card of the new season. The forward scored four goals in 21 appearances (seven starts) in 2024 playing for Monterrey in Liga MX.