Brandt Bronico News: Bags quick opener Saturday

Bronico scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew.

Bronico scored his first goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 1st minute assisted by David Schnegg. It was the only shot he took in the match, but it was enough to give his side the momentum immediately after kickoff. He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season too as he made just his sixth start of the season.