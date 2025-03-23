Brandt Bronico News: Finds back of the net in win

Bronico scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Bronico scored his first goal of the season against San Jose on Saturday while putting in a solid shift in midfield. He recorded one tackle and one clearance, bringing his season totals to eight tackles and seven clearances in five appearances. The American has now found the net in each of his seasons at Charlotte since joining in 2022. He will look to add a second goal in the upcoming match against Colorado on Saturday.