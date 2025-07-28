Brandt Bronico News: Provides assist in victory

Bronico assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Toronto FC.

Bronico delivered a precise cross in the 60th minute that led directly to Idan Toklomati's opener from a header. This marked Bronico's second assist of the season in 23 appearances, and he also contributed defensively with one tackle and one clearance throughout the match. Bronico remains Charlotte's most consistent creative outlet in midfield, although he has created just eight chances this season. The american has a conversion rate of 37% on his chances created this season, slightly higher than last season's 30%.