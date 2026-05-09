Branimir Mlacic Injury: Forced off against Cagliari

Mlacic generated one tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception in 54 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari before leaving due to a possible hip injury, Sky Italy reported.

Mlacic filled in for Christian Kabasele (suspension) and had a fine performance, but crashed into the post on a goal-line clearance and was unable to continue. He'll be examined ahead of next Sunday's home game versus Cremonese. Nicolo Bertola is also usually ahead of him in the depth chart.