Branimir Mlacic News: Available off bench Sunday
Mlacic (hip) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Cremonese.
Mlacic has been included in the squad despite the interrupted week of training that had left him as a late call for the weekend, with the coaching staff keeping him among the substitutes in line with his usual standing as a fringe part of the rotation. The defender had gotten the call last week due to Christian Kabasele's suspension and Nicola Bertola not being at 100 percent, but having avoided a long-term injury, a bench role represents the most prudent approach given the hip issue that has prevented him from having a clean week of preparation. His return to fuller involvement is expected once the hip problem has fully settled in the coming fixtures.
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