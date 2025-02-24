Brayan Angulo News: Credited with assist in win

Angulo assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-0 victory against Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Angulo set up Puebla's second goal with a perfect low cross that allowed Ricardo Marin to tap the ball home from close range. Angulo has benefited from Puebla's recent tactical changes, and he should experience a boost in the attacking third as long as he continues to play as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 tactic.