Brayan Angulo headshot

Brayan Angulo News: Delivers assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Angulo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Santos.

Angulo dribbled from the left flank towards the box before passing the ball backwards to Pablo Gonzalez, setting up the second goal of the match in the 72nd minute. The left-back tallied a season-high four chances created, and the assist put an end to his run of 10 appearances without a direct contribution. He should continue to feature in a five-man defense throughout the campaign.

Brayan Angulo
Puebla
