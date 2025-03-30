Brayan Angulo News: Plays 45 minutes off bench in loss

Angulo generated one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Juarez.

Angulo was surprisingly relegated to a substitute role, taking Juan Manuel Fedorco's (undisclosed) spot at the beginning of the second half against Bravos. The full-back has contributed in both attack and defense throughout the campaign but is far from his best form. Unless a place in the stating lineup is freed up due to Fedorco's injury, the limited playing time could be a warning sign for Angulo, who was previously a regular member of the first squad.