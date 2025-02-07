Brayan Angulo News: Sent off Friday

Angulo received a red card during Friday's game versus America.

Angulo left his side with 10 men after 37 minutes of play against the champions. His consequent suspension for next weekend's visit to Atlas will be a major blow to Puebla's limited roster, with Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez or perhaps the versatile Alberto Herrera taking his place in the starting lineup. The Colombian will become available again for a Feb. 21 encounter with Tijuana.