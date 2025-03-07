Fantasy Soccer
Brayan Angulo News: Sent off versus Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Angulo received a red card in Friday's 3-1 loss to Pumas.

Angulo was shown his second yellow card of the game for an intense tackle towards the end of the first half. That action forces the left-back to serve a one-game ban in the upcoming clash against Toluca, with his next chance to bounce back coming March 29 at Juarez. Efrain Orona could move to the flank while the Colombian is suspended, in which case a center-back such as Jose Pachuca may be added to the starting lineup.

