Brayan Ceballos Injury: Could return soon

Ceballos (thigh) is not dealing with a major injury and is considered day-to-day, according to manager Marko Mitrovic, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket. "It's not a long-term injury, and we will have Brayan back very soon."

Ceballos suffered an injury ahead of the club's midweek match, but luckily looks unlikely to miss too much time, as the injury has been deemed minor. This could leave a return in the club's next few matches, set for two league matches and a Cup match in the next two weeks. He is their lead defender, so they await his return, hopefully only missing the single match.