Brayan Ceballos Injury: Picks up injury

Ceballos is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against Atlanta with a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Ceballos had to leave the field in the last match early with an injury, picking up a lower-body concern that has him in uncertain territory for Wednesday. He's a younger player who has shown some promise for the Revolution without yet establishing himself as a must-start fantasy option. That said, if fit, he will likely start, although Petron Miller could be a potential backup if Ceballos is out.