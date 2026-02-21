Brayan Ceballos Injury: Questionable for opener

Ceballos (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's season opener against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

Ceballos is questionable for Saturday's season opener against Nashville as he battles a lingering hamstring issue. The center-back is shaping up as a true game-time decision and will likely have to pass a late fitness test before the staff signs off on his availability. If he is ruled out, it would be a significant setback for New England given he has been a locked-in starter along the back line since arriving at the club. In that scenario, Keegan Hughes would be next in line to step into the heart of central defense for the opener.