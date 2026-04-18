Brayan Ceballos Injury: Subs off with injury in win

Ceballos left Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus Crew with an apparent thigh injury.

Ceballos is now a big injury concern for his team, as he could be dealing with a muscular problem. His place in the weekend's matchup was taken by left-back Peyton Miller, with Ethan Kohler moving to the middle of the defense. In addition to Miller, Tanner Beason is available as a more natural alternative in case the usual starter is ruled out of future contests due to the injury.