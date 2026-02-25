Brayan Ceballos Injury: Training fully

Ceballos (hamstring) completed Wednesday's training session ahead of the weekend visit to New York Red Bulls, with assistant coach Michael Morris confirming such involvement, Seth Macomber of The Blazing Musket reports.

Ceballos could be hopeful to return soon following his absence in the 2026 season opener. While he hasn't played an official game since October, the defender was previously a regular starter in the middle of the back line. His eventual comeback could push Keegan Hughes to a substitute role.