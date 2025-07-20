Brayan Ceballos News: Handed ban

Ceballos generated one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Ceballos is set for a one match suspension after picking up five yellow cards in the last 13 matches played. He's been a consistent figure at center back for New England during his first campaign in the league, recording 110 clearances with six clean sheets in 20 appearances. In his absence, Keegan Hughes will likely get the start at center back alongside Tanner Beason vs Montreal.